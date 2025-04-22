‘The Simpsons’ Drops National Geographic Spoof ‘Yellow Planet’ on Disney+ for Earth Day

“The Simpsons” has dropped its latest exclusive Disney+ episode, and this time around Springfield is going wild in a National Geographic-inspired installment. Can you say corporate synergy?

Though it’s called “Yellow Planet” — a clear reference to BBC One’s award-winning “Blue Planet” series — a press release for the episode specifically notes that the installment is a “National Geographic-style nature mockumentary.” All the citizens of Springfield are transformed into various wild animals as a British narrator documents their various journeys. Homer and Marge appear as two different species of whales; Bart hatches as an iguana; and Lisa the finch leads her flock. You get the idea.

“Yellow Planet” joins other Disney+ episodes such as “The Past and the Furious” and the two-part “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.” It’s one of four Season 36 episodes that are exclusively available on the streamer. Select episodes from Season 36 are currently available on Disney+ along with the previous 35 seasons, “The Simpsons Movie” and more than 10 shorts about this beloved Fox family.

Last year’s premiere of “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” marked the first time “The Simpsons” has aired exclusives since the animated comedy premiered on Fox in 1989. For both Seasons 35 and 36, 18 episodes were ordered by Fox, which is a drop from the show’s typical 22-episode count. The remaining four episodes were ordered by Disney, which is how the company has the ability to air them on its streaming platform.

“The Simpsons” isn’t the only animated comedy to employ this strategy. Though Warner Bros. Discovery has the streaming rights to “South Park,” Paramount+ is home to the series’ hourlong exclusive specials.

“The Simpsons” is produced by the Disney-owned 20th Television Animation and still has a network home on Fox.