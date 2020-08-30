CBS All Access released the first trailer for its limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.”

The 30-second clip introduces Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, a 108-year old prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu, a plague that has decimated the world’s population.

Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also star in the nine-episode series, which is set to premiere in on the streaming platform on Dec. 17.

“The Stand,” first published in 1978, is King’s longest standalone work and the first to introduce the character of Randall Flagg, a dark figure with supernatural abilities who attempts to construct a totalitarian civilization in the wake of the plague. The character will be played by Skarsgard in the adaptation.

King himself penned the finale for the series, which will include material not previously featured in his novel. According to CBS All Access, the ending will provide “a new coda” to the story.

“SEAL Team” creator Benjamin Cavell is showrunner and executive producer on the CBS Television Studios series, alongside executive producers Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke also produce.

