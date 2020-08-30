Go Pro Today

‘The Stand': Watch the Trailer for CBS All Access’ Stephen King Limited Series (Video)

Nine-episode limited series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17

| August 30, 2020 @ 6:20 PM

CBS All Access released the first trailer for its limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.”

The 30-second clip introduces Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, a 108-year old prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu, a plague that has decimated the world’s population.

Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also star in the nine-episode series, which is set to premiere in on the streaming platform on Dec. 17.

Also Read: CBS All Access Sets Premiere Date for 'The Stand'

“The Stand,” first published in 1978, is King’s longest standalone work and the first to introduce the character of Randall Flagg, a dark figure with supernatural abilities who attempts to construct a totalitarian civilization in the wake of the plague. The character will be played by Skarsgard in the adaptation.

King himself penned the finale for the series, which will include material not previously featured in his novel. According to CBS All Access, the ending will provide “a new coda” to the story.

“SEAL Team” creator Benjamin Cavell is showrunner and executive producer on the CBS Television Studios series, alongside executive producers Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke also produce.

You can watch the trailer above or click here.

Where does “Doctor Sleep” place among the many big-screen adaptations of the horror master’s work?

Stephen King isn't just an author by this point: He's an institution, a legacy of classic horror stories that capture our imaginations, fuel our nightmares, and speak -- when he's at his best -- to our shared experiences as flawed, emotional beings. The best King stories scare so many of us that we all feel connected, and even the worst are usually pretty fun.

King's books and short stories quickly became hit movies, many of them celebrated in their time, and some flopped so hard that hardly anybody remembers them. Cataloguing every adaptation might be a fool's errand, so we made some tough choices and decided to focus only on his theatrical releases.

And even then, there are so many King adaptations that it gets tricky. The sequels to King's work rarely have anything to do with the source material, so they're all disqualified (even though some, like Larry Cohen's prescient anti-fascist monster drama "A Return to Salem's Lot," are genuinely interesting). We also cut King some slack and removed "The Lawnmower Man" from our watch list, since he fought to have his own name removed from the film and won.

(There are also some adaptations that are simply difficult to find in America, like the Indian adaptions of "Misery" and "Quitter's, Inc." -- "Julie Ganapathi" and "No Smoking" -- but we tried. We promise we tried.)

Even with all those caveats we felt one particular film deserved a quasi-official, honorable mention. Before we rank into every theatrically-released Stephen King adaptation let's give out one honorable mention...

