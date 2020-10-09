CBS All Access released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” during a New York Comic-Con panel to promote the show on Thursday.

The trailer introduces Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, a 108-year old prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of a plague that has decimated the world’s population, and Alexander Skarsgard as “The Dark Man,” a shadowy figure with supernatural abilities who attempts to construct a totalitarian civilization amid the destruction.

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also star in the nine-episode series, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 17.

“The Stand,” first published in 1978, is King’s longest standalone work and the first to introduce the character of Randall Flagg, who would go on to appear in much of King’s other work.

King himself penned the finale for the series, which will include material not previously featured in his novel. According to CBS All Access, the ending will provide “a new coda” to the story.

“SEAL Team” creator Benjamin Cavell is showrunner and executive producer on the CBS Television Studios series, alongside executive producers Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke also produce.