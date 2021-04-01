“The Suicide Squad” had a trick up its sleeve on April Fools Days as Warner Bros released a new PG-13 friendly trailer. But don’t worry, the actual release is still gonna have plenty of R-rated swears in it. Watch the trailer above.

There’s plenty to love in this one. Just like last week’s delightful red band trailer, the new one makes it clear this is a James Gunn movie through and through. It isn’t as lighthearted as the first trailer but it’s still the awkward banter, actually good jokes, and a soundtrack built on actually interesting choices (in this case, a reworked/remixed version of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”).

Also like in the first trailer, once again John Cena’s Peacemaker is the real standout with some positively hilarious lines. “I cherish peace with all my heart,” he says at one point. “I don’t care how many men, women and children I need to kill to get it.”

(Seriously, we didn’t have “John Cena turns out to be an incredible comedic actor” on our early 2000s bingo card but here we are. That rules.)

If you can’t watch, Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, John Cena plays Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi plays Thinker, Pete Davidson plays Black Guard, Alice Braga plays Sol Soria, Sean Gunn plays Weasel, Mayling Ng plays Mangal and Michael Rooker plays Savant. And yes, that’s we want to remind you that Stallone is the voice of King Shark.

Meanwhile, from the 2016 first film, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman returns as Rick Flag, Viola Davis once again plays ARGUS head and Suicide Squad handler Amanda Waller, and Jai Courtney once again plays Captain Boomerang.

As the title card in the trailer says, “From The Horribly Beautiful Mind of James Gunn” comes the not-a-sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” hits theaters Aug. 6, 2021. No word of course, on whether or not the cast got silly “Skwad” tattoos like with the last movie, but we just wanted to make sure you know we remember that happened.

As TheWrap first reported, Gunn wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which DC supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman.

The first “Suicide Squad,” which starred Will Smith and Margot Robbie, earned nearly $750 million worldwide on a $175 million budget before promotion and advertising. The film also launched Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s take on The Joker. But it was not exactly a beloved film — it’s unpopular with critics and fans alike.