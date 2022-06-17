“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has nostalgia nailed — and Amazon Prime Video’s latest promotion of the series proves it — as the cast sketch the Amazon arrow logo just like Disney Channel actors and actresses used to do with the Mickey Mouse ears during commercials.

An Instagram post shows most of the cast of the new series, adapted from Jenny Han’s book trilogy, eager to complete the task.

David Iacono, who plays Cam, Belly’s third love interest after Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) exclaimed “I’m so excited to do this right now.”

A sequence then shows Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, David Iacono, Summer Madison, Rain Spencer, Minnie Mills, Sean Kaufman and Chris Briney all waving what look to be striped straws in a flourish to make the arrow.

What used to be a fixture for Disney Channel changed when the company changed the logo slightly, still having cast members trace ears, but in a more simplified way.

Watch one of the Disney Channel ads at the top of this post or here.

“Exciting,” Mills said after her segment. “Childhood dreams.”

“I did it the best out of everybody, right?” Iacono asked.

An emotional Kaufman calls his mom on the phone to tell her the big news of what he has just achieved.

Featuring a loaded soundtrack of popular songs by artists including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more, the first season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is now streaming on Prime Video.

There are seven episodes, and the series, created and executive produced by author Jenny Han, was greenlit for a Season 2 before its launch.