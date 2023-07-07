“The Summer I Turned Pretty” actress Rain Spencer has been promoted to a series regular in her role as Taylor Jewel, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Taylor is Belly Conklin’s (Lola Tung) best friend, but she takes a backseat in Jenny Han’s book trilogy on which Amazon’s Prime Video show is based. Taylor kissed Belly’s brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) in Season 1, causing a brief moment of drama with Belly as well as Steven because he was technically dating another girl Shayla (Minnie Mills) that summer.

Spencer also starred in “Good Girl Jane,” a film that won Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in the summer of 2022 and for which Spencer won Best Performance at Tribeca.

This July will watch Spencer return to the Prime Video show to do what she does best as Taylor — give Belly honest advice about her love triangle with the Fisher boys (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno) and lead some shenanigans. From the official trailer, it looks like more romantic moments with Steven lie in Taylor’s future.

Belly herself has a lot to navigate with an unexpected visitor (Kyra Sedgwick) trying to sell Susannah’s beloved beach house while Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno) keep her at arm’s length for different reasons. She sees the looming sale of the house as the chance to make everything right between her and the boys.

Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” premieres July 14 with three episodes before it transitions to a weekly release schedule. The rest of the eight episodes will launch weekly on Fridays through August 18.

Season Two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.