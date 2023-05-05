Good news and bad news for fans of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The good news is Season 2 of the Prime Video series premieres on July 14. The bad news: this second season is rolling out new episodes weekly instead of all at once.

The first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, with new episodes rolling out weekly after that until the season finale on Aug. 18. This second season consists of eight episodes in total.

Based on the book trilogy by Jenny Han – who serves as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka – the second season is based on “It’s Not Summer Without You” and the synopsis is as follows:

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining Season 2 in a recurring role.

The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – “Love Game” (Premiering July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (Premiering July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Premiering August 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Premiering August 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Premiering August 18, 2023)

Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.