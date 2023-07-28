As Belly’s love triangle between the Fisher brothers Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) thickens, Jeremiah got a chance to let viewers inside his head when he took up narrating duties in Season 2, Episode 5.

“It’s really cool because we get to see Season 1 through the eyes of Belly,” Casalegno told TheWrap in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA Strike began. “And so we feel for her, we have a heart for her. We love her, we are rooting for her.”

Belly (Lola Tung) still kicked off Season 2 with her point of view, as she does in author Jenny Han’s second book, “It’s Not Summer Without You,” but Han has chapters dedicated to Jeremiah’s perspective in the novel as well.

“I think that being able to understand [his] mind and [his] thoughts and what’s going into his actions, reactions, words, everything… it helps us understand where he’s coming from more,” Casalegno added. “And through understanding, you’re able to kind of love him more and appreciate him more for what he’s doing. So I’m just excited for people to see that. I think it’ll be really fun and interesting.”

Jeremiah already came clean about how he felt about Conrad and Belly’s relationship in an emotional scene between the two friends, after his car got a flat tire and they got into an argument trying to fix it. Last season, he and Belly shared multiple kisses, and she seemed ready to be with him, until Conrad swooped in at the last minute to confirm her wildest dreams. Jeremiah kept his feelings to himself as Belly and Conrad’s relationship blossomed.

The first five episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are available to stream on Prime Video.