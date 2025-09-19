‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Rain Spencer and Sean Kaufman on Taylor and Steven’s Ending, Reactions to Belly and Conrad’s Reunion

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3, Episode 11.

Just as Belly and Conrad got their happy ending in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series finale, Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) also left off with a promising future ahead, but not without some of Taylor’s signature sass first.

After Taylor overhears Denise telling Jeremiah that she and Steven signed a deal for their startup that required them to move to San Francisco, Spencer admits Taylor “got spicy” in confronting Steven. But ultimately the pair worked it out as Taylor tells Steven she’ll move to the West Coast not for him, but with him, as she pursues her career in marketing.

“I just had so much fun filming the finale — filming those last three episodes [was] so much fun,” Spencer told TheWrap on Thursday morning. “They are trying to make it work and trying to grow even if it’s uncomfortable … I feel like [Taylor] is really pushing herself to grow up and do the thing and be committed.”

“I was very happy with the the ending,” Kaufman said, adding that he’s “probably [Staylor’s] biggest fan. “I’m excited to see how they handle it — the relationship — in which they’re both don’t want to run from each other, just fighting to stay together, not to push each other apart.”

While San Francisco is the horizon for the couple, Spencer hopes to see what Taylor is like in a settled, committed relationship with Steven in the upcoming “The Summer I Turned Pretty” movie, which the cast revealed they had heard whispers about but only found out was official during the Paris series finale event along with fans.

“We’ve never seen that really — them actually get there and be in the relationship commit to each other and be on the same team … [I] want to see them be on the same team, working things out together,” Spencer said, adding that she also wants to see how Taylor is living her dreams. “I’m curious to see what happen.”

While fans didn’t get to see Taylor and Steven react to Belly and Conrad finally getting together, Spencer imagines Taylor wasn’t too surprised knowing everything the pair has been through. And Kaufman admits that while Steven wants to see his little sister happy, he’s “a little tired of the drama over there in that … incestuous triangle.”

“Taylor and Steven, it seems like, are sort of taking a step back and being like, ‘Okay, we are going to do our thing … I’m here if you need me, but we’re all adults here now, and we’re all making our own decisions,” Spencer said.

“They’re all adults now, and they’re considering a move across the country to San Francisco, and at some point … you got to trust she’ll be all right,” Kaufman echoed. “Staylor has to focus on each other, and they can’t focus too much of their world on those three.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Prime Video.