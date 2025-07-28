‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Premiere Snags 25 Million Viewers as Amazon TV Boss Teases Jenny Han’s Next Frontier

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

As “The Summer I Turned Pretty” closes out the love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, Season 3 has seen viewership growth from its past seasons, with a whopping 25 million viewers tuning in for the start of its final episodes.

After Season 3 premiered on July 16 with its first two episodes, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” scored 25 million viewers globally in its first week on Prime Video, according to internal data. Viewership for Season 3 outpaced that of Season 2 by 40% and tripled from Season 1 to Season 3 within the same timeframe.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” ranks as the streamer’s most-watched title globally in its first week, with more than half of the show’s audience coming internationally with outsized performance in the UK, Germany and Brazil. The YA series also ranks the No. 5 most-watched returning season on Prime Video (behind “Reacher” Seasons 2 and 3, “Rings of Power” Season 2 and “The Boys” Season 4), as well as the No. 1 most-watched TV season among women 18-34.

Vernon Sanders, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios’ head of global television, admitted he and the team were “nervous” about whether the new season would capture the same audience as it had seasons past due to its two-year break, which resulted from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“It’s been two years since we launched Season 2, and we’ve just been blown away by the passion and the explosion of the results,” Sanders told TheWrap on Monday. “It’s been really exciting and gratifying for us, because it’s such a great season.”

“Seeing how ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has resonated with millions — how the story has sparked so many fan conversations, sent the books back on the bestseller lists, and inspired so many viewers’ reactions across social media — it’s everything I could have hoped for and more,” Han said in a statement. “As creator and co-showrunner, I’m incredibly proud of what we made. I’m grateful we got to make all three seasons, one for each book, and grateful that audiences have been so passionately embracing the story I wanted to tell.”

Lola Tung in “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” (Erika Doss/Prime Video)

While the third and final season will bring the adaptation of Han’s bestselling triology to a close, Sanders said Han has already been plotting her next move, which could lead to additional TV series or movies with Prime Video. These potential projects would be based on fresh IP, rather than a spinoff for “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” according to an individual with knowledge, though Han told TheWrap she is “always happy to go back to Cousins” “if the stars were to align.”

“All roads lead to Jenny there, and she’s been so focused on launching this season, and so once we’re done there, we’ll get into more conversations,” Sanders said. “She’s got a number of ideas about things that she could be doing on the film and TV side, so we’re waiting to hear more from her.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

