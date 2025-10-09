‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Hits 70 Million Viewers in 70 Days, Exceeds Season 2 by 65%

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 has reached 70 million viewers on Prime Video in its first 70 days and first seven days post-finale.

The latest installment is the Amazon-owned streamer’s most-watched TV season ever among women ages 18 to 34 and marks a 65% increase over Season 2 over the same 70-day period.

Over the course of its launch window, Season 3 was Prime Video’s No. 1 title globally and has reached No. 1 in over 140 countries. Nearly 60% of the audience for the “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is international, with the tech giant seeing “outsize performance” in the United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil.

“When I first wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty 17 years ago, I could never have imagined it would resonate with so many people around the world and ignite such a passionate global conversation. To have the opportunity to take my books from page to screen, and to see fans embrace it with so much excitement, has been a dream come true,” showrunner Jenny Han said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to everyone who worked on this show including our exceptional cast and crew, and to Prime Video for supporting this series and my vision. This summer has been nothing short of magical, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Cousins Beach for the movie!”

In addition to the viewership on Prime Video, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 saw 915 million social engagements, generating 2.5 times more engagements than any other title from the streamer and outperforming Season 2 by 3 to 1 and Season 1 by 19 to 1, per Meltwater. The season generated 48 billion impressions and 2.8 billion views. It’s also the service’s second most talked-about series (4.3 million), behind Hazin Hotel (7.7 million).

Season 3 also boosted artists featured within the series, with streaming increases for their music up 4,500% and sales up 41,200%, per Luminate via Republic Records. 150 songs were used in Season 3, including 13 Taylor Swift songs and “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (wait for your love)” was the biggest gainer on Spotify’s global charts after being used in Season 3, Episode 7, climbing 38 spots to No. 60, per Republic Records.

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 are available to stream now on Prime Video.