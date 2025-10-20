‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Nabs 6.57 Billion Viewing Minutes During Season 3 Run, Per Nielsen

Over the course of the two-month rollout of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3, the Prime Video YA series logged a whopping 6.57 billion viewing minutes, per Nielsen streaming figures.

The 6.57 billion viewing minutes—calculated using Nielsen’s weekly streaming charts from the Season 3 premiere in July through the finale in September—marks an impressive cumulative audience for the series. While it consistently appeared on the Top 10 list of streaming originals during its rollout, it only reached the Top 10 overall streaming programs a few times.

With its two-episode release on July 16, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” logged

639 million minutes during the week of July 14, and slid below 600 million minutes during the releases of Episodes 3 and 4. Episode 5, which featured Conrad’s POV, scored the show’s biggest viewership thus far with

665 million viewing minutes during the week of Aug. 4, and pulled the series into the overall Top 10 list for the first time in its Season 3 run, landing as the No. 10 most-watched streaming show during the week.

Like the debut of Episodes 3 and 4 following the premiere, Episodes 6 and 7 were down from Episode 5, but still were above 600 million viewing minutes, with the episodes scoring 639 and 654 million minutes viewed, respectively. Viewership went up again with Episode 8, which featured Belly and Jeremiah’s long-awaited wedding, as the installment boosted the show to score 717 million minutes during the week of Aug. 25 — its highest weekly audience so far.

Viewership continued to grow with the debut of Episode 9, which marked the start of Belly’s Parisian adventure, with 736 million minutes tallied up for the week of Sept. 1. The audience for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” dropped extensively for the following week, which saw 577 million minutes logged during the week of Sept. 8, when Episode 10 debuted.

However, the show recovered that audience and more during its season finale, which boosted “The Summer I Turned Pretty” to its highest weekly audience with

776 million minutes logged during the week of Sept. 15. The week of the finale marked the biggest audience for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3, with Episode 9 coming behind in second place and Episode 8 taking the third place spot.

Throughout its run, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” scored especially high for women and younger audiences, with the Prime Video series ranking as the No. 2 most watched streaming original among all viewers 12-17 as well as women 18-34.