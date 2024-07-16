Lionsgate and Roadside to Release Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘The Surfer’ in 2025

Nicolas Cage is currently busy haunting viewers in theaters as the serial killer at the center of Neon’s “Longlegs,” but he’ll soon be back in a different — though no less intense — kind of role. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired North American distribution rights to “The Surfer,” which debuted to a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May as part of the midnight section.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the psychological thriller follows a man who returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son, but is humiliated by a group of powerful locals and drawn into a conflict that rises with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him right to his breaking point.

Lionsgate and Roadside will release “The Surfer” in 2025.

“Lorcan’s movie is a stunning visual experience with an incredible palette, coupled with Nicolas Cage at his absolute best,” said Lauren Bixby, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We could not be more proud to bring this film to theaters.”

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen added, “We cannot wait for ‘The Surfer’ to ride the theatrical wave next year. One man’s gnarly quest to introduce his son to a legendary surf spot ranks among the greatest Nicolas Cage performances.”

This is the latest acquisition by Lionsgate, which picked up John Carney’s “Power Ballad” starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas earlier this week and agreed to distribute Francis Ford Coppola’s epic “Megalopolis” out of Cannes earlier this year.

“The Surfer” was written by Thomas Martin and also stars Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, Rahel Romahn, Finn Little, and Charlotte Maggi.

Producers of the film are Leonora Darby, James Harris, Robert Connolly, James Grandison, Brunella Cocchiglia, Nicolas Cage, and Nathan Klingher, alongside executive producers Apur Parikh, Robert Patterson, Lorcan Finnegan, Mark Lane, Michael Rothstein, Sam Hall, Ford Corbett, Mark Fasano, Ryan Winterstern, Josh Harris, Greg Friedman, Jatin Desai, and François Tétaz.

The deal was brokered by WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. North Five Six is handling international sales.