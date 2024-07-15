Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas’ ‘Power Ballad’ From Director John Carney Lands at Lionsgate

Lionsgate has acquired “Power Ballad,” the new film from John Carney that stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, for release in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland. The announcement was made Monday by Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The film recently finished shooting in Dublin and “focuses on a talented but past-his-prime wedding singer (Rudd) and a young rockstar (Jonas) who uses the wedding singer’s songwriting prowess to revitalize his own career,” according to the official synopsis.

Carney is the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning “Once,” “Begin Again” and “Sing Street.” His most recent film was “Flora and Son,” which starred Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it was picked up by Apple TV+.

Rudd, of course, is a prolific actor, as well as being Ant-Man in the MCU. He recently starred in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Only Murders in the Building,” narrated a nature documentary called “Secrets of the Octopus” and has A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” coming up. Jonas, meanwhile, is a member of the Jonas Brothers band with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas and has been acting a lot too, appearing in the two most recent “Jumanji” movies, among other projects.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of John’s movies, and I’ve had my eye on this particular film for some time,” Fogelson said in a statement. “It combines the best of John’s immense creative talents with a marketable concept and an incredible cast. I couldn’t be happier that he and the rest of the team have entrusted us with it.”

“I am so delighted this film, which has been in my heart for so long, has found its home,” Carney added. “Musically themed films are meant to be watched together, and what better studio than Lionsgate to bring this movie to the world in the way it was intended: with a crowd, in the dark, next to strangers who, for a few hours, become friends.”

“Power Ballad” was written by Peter McDonald and Carney, who also produced. Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron produced the film through their Likely Story banner, alongside Robert Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan for Treasure Entertainment. 30WEST financed the film with Screen Ireland.