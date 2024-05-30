Jack Reynor Joins John Carney’s Musical Comedy ‘Power Ballad’

Jack Reynor (“Flora and Son,” “Midsommar”) has joined the cast of John Carney’s musical comedy “Power Ballad,” based on a script by Carney and Peter McDonald, 30WEST and Likely Story announced on Thursday.

The film, which 30WEST is fully financing, stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas and will mark the fourth collaboration between Reynor and Carney.

Principal photography is currently underway in Dublin. While plot details are being kept mostly under wraps, “Power Ballad” is being described as an uplifting, music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock star and the song that comes between them.

Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron are producing for Likely Story, Robert Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan for Treasure Entertainment, and Carney, all of whom produced Carney’s most recent film “Flora and Son” for Apple TV+.

Reynor is best known for his leading roles in “Midsommar,” “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and Amazon series “The Peripheral.” He is a frequent collaborator of Carney’s, starring in prior films “Sing Street” and “Flora and Son,” and the Amazon Prime series “Modern Love.” Reynor is next set to star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s bestseller “The Perfect Couple” and Season 2 of Amazon series, “Citadel.”

Jack Reynor is represented by WME, Range Media Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

WME Independent, 30WEST and UTA Independent Film Group launched domestic sales on the title, with WME handling the international rights and introducing to buyers in Cannes.

30WEST’s recent projects include “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell for Sony and Marc Webb’s “Day Drinker.”