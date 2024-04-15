Robert Downey Jr. stars as not one, but four characters in HBO’s newest thriller series, “The Sympathizer.”
The limited series, which is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel of the same name, follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy as he hides his identity from a refugee community in Los Angeles during the final days of the Vietnam War.
Keep on reading for the full breakdown of all the characters in “The Sympathizer,” and where you’ve seen each actor before.
Hoa Xuande as The Captain
Hoa Xuande stars as the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam who becomes embedded in a refugee community in Los Angeles. His dual identities prompt him to get caught between his conflicting loyalties and contradicting desires.
Xuande has been featured in “Last King of the Cross,” “A Stitch in Time,” “Cowboy Bebop” and “Hungry Ghosts.”
Robert Downey Jr. as multiple characters
Robert Downey Jr. stars as four characters in “The Sympathizer,” including Claude, Auteur, the Congressman and Professor Hammer.
Downey Jr. recently won an Oscar for his performance in “Oppenheimer,” is best known for starring in the “Iron Man” franchise, “Sherlock Holmes,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Dolittle.”
Sandra Oh as Ms. Sofia Mori
Sandra Oh stars Ms. Sofia Mori, a feminist in a love triangle who comes to terms with the complexity of her own Asian American identity.
Oh has starred in “Killing Eve,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Sideways,” “The Chair” and “Quiz Lady.”
Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon
Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon, a childhood friend of the Captain and a member of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam who arrives in L.A. following a tragic loss.
Nguyen Khan can be seen in “Fatherhood,” “Transplant” and “To Catch a Killer.”
Toan Le as The General
Toan Le as the General, the former leader of the South Vietnamese Secret Police who is determined to find any traitors within the L.A. refugee community.
You might have seen Le in “Bigfoot” and “Visioneers.”
Phanxinê as the Major
Phanxinê as the Major, a corrupt officer whose loyalty lies with only himself and his mother. “The Sympathizer” is Phanxinê’s first acting role.
Vy Le as Lana
Vy Le plays Lana, the rebellious daughter of the General who adapts quickly to American pop culture in a way that is unnerving for her father. “The Sympathizer” also marks Vy Le’s acting debut.
Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen as Madame
Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen plays Madame, the General’s wife who tries desperately to guard her daughter’s modesty and keep her husband from unraveling as they begin their lives as refugees. The actress can be seen in “The Rich Woman” and “Lost Paradise.”
Kieu Chinh as the Major’s mother
Kieu Chinh plays the Major’s mother, who is homesick for Vietnam as she adapts to new circumstances.
Kieu Chinh is best known for starring in “The Joy Luck Club,” and has appeared in “21,” “The Neighborhood,” “Hamburger Hill” and “City of Angels.”
Duy Nguyen as Man
Duy Nguyen plays Man, the Captain’s spy handler who initially draws the Captain for working for the Communist cause.
Duy Nguyen can be seen in “Transplant,” “Ghosts” and short film “The Elevator.”
