‘The Sympathizer’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Oldboy” filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s newest TV series, “The Sympathizer,” immerses viewers in the final days of the Vietnam War through the eyes of an unexpected player.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel, the new drama series centers on the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the war and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.

Hoa Xuande stars as the spy at the center of the A-24-produced show alongside recent Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles, including the spy’s handler.

For the full rundown on when new episodes of “The Sympathizer” debut, see below.

When does “The Sympathizer” premiere?

“The Sympathizer” premieres Sunday, April 12 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

New episodes will debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where is “The Sympathizer” streaming?

The drama series will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of “The Sympathizer” will stream as they premiere on HBO each Sunday.

What time are new episodes streaming on Max?

“The Sympathizer” will stream on Max beginning at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT, the time of the HBO East Coast premiere.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Sympathizer” will consist of seven episodes that will launch weekly on Sundays. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1 : Sunday, April 14

: Sunday, April 14 Episode 2 : Sunday, April 21

: Sunday, April 21 Episode 3 : Sunday, April 28

: Sunday, April 28 Episode 4 : Sunday, May 5

: Sunday, May 5 Episode 5 : Sunday, May 12

: Sunday, May 12 Episode 6: Sunday, May 19

Sunday, May 19 Episode 7 (finale): Sunday, May 26

Who is in the cast of “The Sympathizer?”

Robert Downey Jr. stars alongside Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen and Alan Trong.

Watch the trailer: