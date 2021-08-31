‘The Talk’ Loses Another Co-Host as Elaine Welteroth Exits

“The Talk” is losing its third co-host in less than a year, with Elaine Welteroth stepping down from the show after just one season.

Welteroth’s exit comes after the departures of moderator Carrie Ann Inaba, who had been on a hiatus from the show since April, and Sharon Osbourne, who was pushed out amid controversy earlier this year. In a statement, Welteroth said she would be focusing on “upcoming creative projects.

“I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy,” she said. “I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day.” Read Welteroth’s full statement below.

With Welteroth’s exit, Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots are now the only remaining co-hosts from last season, joined by recently named co-host Jerry O’Connell. “The Talk” is set to return on Sept. 13, and the search for a new host is currently underway.

“We wish Elaine all the best,” said “The Talk” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. “We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

Welteroth’s statement:

It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for. I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.

Deadline first reported the news of Welteroth’s exit.