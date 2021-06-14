‘The Talk’ Renewed by CBS for Season 12 Following Sharon Osbourne Ouster

“The Talk” has been renewed for at CBS following a season marked by turmoil surrounding the departure of original co-host Sharon Osbourne.

The show announced on Twitter on Monday that CBS had picked up a 12th season of the daytime roundtable show to air during the 2021-22 TV season. “More fun, more topics, more talk,” the tweet read. No information was given about a permanent replacement for Osbourne.

Osbourne, who had been with the show since its inception, came under fire after the March 10 broadcast, in which she came to the defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan following disparaging comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Some critics, including Osbourne’s co-host Sheryl Underwood, said Morgan’s words were racially motivated (Markle, whose mother is Black, is biracial), leading to an on-air meltdown in which Osbourne said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for having a friend others viewed as a racist.

The show was subsequently put on hiatus as CBS launched a review into the episode and other allegations of racially insensitive behavior behind the scenes. A few weeks later, on March 26, Osbourne exited the show for good.

As TheWrap previously reported, the show has seen a decline in ratings across the span of this season, with a 14% drop from the season premiere to the episodes following Osbourne’s exit.

“The Talk’s” current lineup includes Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. Inaba is currently on a leave of absence to focus on her health.