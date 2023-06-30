‘The Talk’ Taps ‘Late Late Show’ EP Rob Crabbe as New Showrunner

“The Talk” has found its new showrunner.

Hours after revealing that longtime executive producer Kristin Matthews is stepping down as showrunner after 13 years with the Emmy-winning talk show, CBS announced Friday that “The Late Late Show” executive producer Rob Crabbe will step up as showrunner for Season 14.

“I’ve loved my experience working with CBS these past eight years, and am thrilled and honored that George, Amy and David have trusted me with their signature daytime talk show,” Crabbe said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “I’m excited by the opportunity to help bring some joy and thoughtful conversation to viewers with these five incredibly talented hosts.”

