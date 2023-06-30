“The Talk” showrunner Kristin Matthews is stepping down from her post after 13 years with the CBS talk show, she announced Friday.

The series’ longtime EP helped launch the show as coordinating producer 13 years ago. “The Late Late Show” executive producer Rob Crabbe will take over as showrunner for Season 14.

“After 13 years, the time was right for me to make a change and I won’t be returning next season,” Matthews said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “I helped launch ‘The Talk’ in 2010 and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished with the show over the past 13 seasons. We have worked together to achieve so much success, laughter, ratings, Emmys, love and tears — everything you can experience producing over 2,500 episodes. I’m truly grateful to the incredible team I’ve had the opportunity to lead, as well as all the outstanding staff, crew and hosts I’ve worked with during my time on the show.”

Matthews, a multi-Daytime Emmy winner, served as executive producer and showrunner of “The Talk” for the last three years after beginning as coordinating producer on the series and getting upped to co-executive producer in August 2012. “The Talk” won two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2016 and 2018 for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment.

Prior to “The Talk,” Matthews worked elsewhere at the studio, producing at “The Early Show” at CBS News from 2001–2007. She began her career in production at “NBC Nightly News” and “Today.”

Of her exit as showrunner on “The Talk,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf added in a joint statement that Matthews’ “significant contributions have been pivotal to the success of ‘The Talk’ since the show launched 13 seasons ago. “She has been a trusted leader, collaborator and creative talent who has helped make the show an award-winning series on CBS’ top rated daytime lineup. We’ll be forever grateful to her.”

Now in its 13th season, which is paused due to the WGA strike, “The Talk” is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood.

