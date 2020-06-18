CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday the ladies of CBS’s “The Talk” as the hosts of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will host the Friday, June 26 broadcast, which will feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home.

Watch video of the announcement from Thursday’s episode of the CBS daytime talk show above.

The awards were originally scheduled to take place June 12-14, but were postponed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, with additional categories announced online and others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced 2009 ceremony on The CW and CBS’s last two broadcasts in 2010 and 2011. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director for ATI.