‘The Terminal List’ Cast & Character Guide (Photos)

Prime Video's psychological thriller action series featuring Chris Pratt as Navy Seal Lieutenant James Reece hits the streaming service July 1. Following an ambush to his platoon, Reece's mental state causes him to question reality. Based on a novel by Jack Carr of the same name, the series dives into Reece's past as he deals with its consequences in the present.
If you're wondering where you recognize some familiar faces in "The Terminal List," check out our cast and character guide below.
Chris Pratt as James Reece
Chris Pratt stars as Navy Seal Lieutenant James Reece as he attempts to find the truth in his memory and his memory in the truth.
The series marks Pratt's first TV regular role since "Parks and Recreation." The "Jurassic World" star is also known for his roles in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, "The Lego Movie" and "The Tomorrow War," among others.
Constance Wu as Katie Buranek
Constance Wu plays Katie Buranek, a journalist who leaves her news organization and teams up with Reece to unmask the truth. The "Fresh Off the Boat" star might also be recognized as Rachel Chu from "Crazy Rich Asians" and her role in "Hustlers."
Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards
Taylor Kitsch plays a former SEAL Ben Edwards, who is Reece's best friend and confidante. You might recognize him from "John Carter," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "Battleship" and "Friday Night Lights."
Riley Keough as Lauren Reece
Reece's wife, Lauren, is played by Riley Keough. A mother and elite triathlete, Lauren helped care for other SEAL families while the platoon was deployed. Keough rose to fame in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and can be seen in "American Honey," "It Comes at Night" and "Lucky Logan."
Jeanne Tripplehorn as Secretary Hartley
Jeanne Tripplehorn plays Secretary Hartley, the first female Secretary of Defense who steps up to protect Reece and his platoon when her own mistakes are revealed. Tripplehorn recently starred in "Mrs. America" and has other notable titles like "Basic Instinct," "Sliding Doors" and "Criminal Minds."
Jai Courtney as Steve Horn
Jai Courtney returns as the villain as tech billionaire Steve Horn. He also has various other villainous roles in "Divergent," "Suicide Squad," "A Good Day to Die Hard" and "Terminator Genisys."
JD Pardo as Tony Layun
JD Pardo plays FBI Agent Tony Layun who gets pulled into Reece's world. Pardo recently starred in "Mayans M.C." and his filmography varies from "East Los High" to "A Cinderella Story" to "Revolution."
LaMonica Garrett as Commander Bill Cox
LaMonica Garrett plays strong leader Commander Cox and can be seen in "1883," "Designated Survivor," "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Flash."
Christina Vidal as Mac Wilson
Christina Vidal plays U.S. Marshal Mac Wilson, who is on the lookout for Reece and might be friends with her target. Vidal as previous acted in "See No Evil," "The Guilty" and "Grand Hotel."