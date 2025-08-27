‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” is locked, loaded and ready to premiere and it’s bringing some familiar faces to our TV screens along with some newbies.
While “The Terminal List” focused on the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt), this time around, “Dark Wolf” is turning back the clocks to zero in on Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), who’s found himself in risky CIA operation where he sways between the light and dark sides of who he truly is.
The series, which is co-created by New York Times best-selling author Jack Carr and “The Terminal List” Season 1 creator/showrunner David DiGilio, takes place five years before the events in “The Terminal List.”
Check out the cast below.
Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards
Taylor Kitsch also returns to his character Ben Edwards. He’s the best friend of Reece, and his days of being a U.S. Navy SEAL are over as he’s since pivoted to being a CIA Ground Branch operative.
Kitsch previously starred in “John Carter,” “The Terminal List,” “Friday Night Lights,” “American Primeval” and more.
Chris Pratt as James Reece
Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, a U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander, who was previously driven by revenge after a botched mission resulted in the death of his entire Navy SEAL platoon. Since then, his only motive has been seeking justice for his loved ones.
Pratt’s previous work includes the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, “Jurassic World,” “Passengers,” “Parks and Recreation” and more.
Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings
Tom Hopper stars as Raife Hastings, a stalwart U.S. Navy SEAL who has familial ties to the Selous Scouts. He’s close friends with Reece.
Hopper’s previous work includes “Love in the Villa,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Space Cadet,” “I Feel Pretty” and more.
Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry
Luke Hemsworth comes in as Jules Landry, a narcissistic CIA contractor. Beneath his brawny stature lies an explosive personality that he struggles to control.
Hemsworth previously starred in “Westworld,” “Land of Bad,” “Gunner,” “Death of Me,” “Hickok” and more.
Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq
Dar Salim plays Mohammed “Mo” Farooq, an Iraqi Special Operations Forces officer. He’s cool, calm, collected and focused on protecting his nation from opposing resistance.
Salim previously starred in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” “Loving Adults,” the “Darkland” franchise, “Sons” and more.
Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash
Rona-Lee Shimon stars as Eliza Perash, a longtime Mossad field operative. Her fierce and committed personality shows up in the field, and she doesn’t mind lending her knowledge to mentee Tal Varon.
Shimon previously starred in “Fauda,” “Dirty Angels,” “Black Lotus,” “Policeman” and more.
Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon
Shiraz Tzarfati plays Tal Varon, a determined but rebellious Mossad operator who’s pushed her office desk to the side for field experience, which she’s excited to take on under the guidance of Eliza Perash.
Tzarfati previously starred in “Theodosia,” “The Serpent Queen,” “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” and more.
Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford
Robert Wisdom comes in as Jed Haverford, a seasoned and wise spymaster who leads a covert Sanctions Unit operating in Europe.
Wisdom previously starred in “The Wire,” “Storytelling,” “A Journal for Jordan,” “Prison Break” and more.
Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers
Jared Shaw, who is actually a real former Navy SEAL, stars as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers. He’s a member of the Alpha Platoon.
Shaw’s previous work includes “The Warfighters,” “The Terminal List,” “The Tomorrow War,” “Civil War” and more.