‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” is locked, loaded and ready to premiere and it’s bringing some familiar faces to our TV screens along with some newbies.

While “The Terminal List” focused on the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt), this time around, “Dark Wolf” is turning back the clocks to zero in on Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), who’s found himself in risky CIA operation where he sways between the light and dark sides of who he truly is.

The series, which is co-created by New York Times best-selling author Jack Carr and “The Terminal List” Season 1 creator/showrunner David DiGilio, takes place five years before the events in “The Terminal List.”

Check out the cast below.