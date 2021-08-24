‘The Thing About Pam': Jenny Klein Replaces Jessika Borsicsky as Showrunner

NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” has a new showrunner, with Jessika Borsicsky stepping away from the Renee Zellweger-led limited series.

Borsicsky, who was originally attached to the project, has stepped down due to creative differences, TheWrap has confirmed. Executive producer Jenny Klein, a veteran of Netflix’s “The Witcher” and “Jessica Jones,” has been promoted to showrunner.

“The Thing About Pam” is a six-episode adaptation of the popular 2019 true-crime podcast of the same name about the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Her husband Russ was convicted of the crime, though he insisted he didn’t kill her and later had his conviction overturned. Per NBC, “This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.”

Zellweger stars in NBC’s adaptation as Pam Huff, with Josh Duhamel playing Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Russ Faria.

The series stems from a partnership between Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios. The Betsy Faria case was featured on multiple episodes of NBC News’ “Dateline,” becoming “one of the most popular topics to ever air” on the show, according to the network.

Zellweger serves as executive producer on the adaptation via her Big Picture Co. banner alongside Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein, Mary Margaret Kunze, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

Deadline first reported the news.