‘The Third Day': HBO’s Jude Law, Naomie Harris Limited Series Gets Creepy New Trailer (Video)

HBO shared a new trailer for its Jude Law, Naomie Harris limited series “The Third Day” on Friday.

Created by “Utopia” writer Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, the six-episode series takes place on a mysterious island off the British coast inhabited by a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. The series, premiering Monday, Sept. 14, comprises two halves of three episodes each. The first three, “Summer,” star Law, while the final three, “Winter,” are led by Harris.

Law plays Sam, a man who is drawn to the island until he finds he is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present.

Harris plays Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.

Kelly wrote all three “Summer” episodes, which are directed by Marc Munden. “Winter” is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. In addition to Law and Harris, “The Third Day” also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine.

The limited series is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk and writer Kelly.

Kelly, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Felix Barrett executive produce.