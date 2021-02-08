Tiger King Joe Exotic

Photo credit: Tiger King Records/Netflix

The ‘Tiger King’ Effect: Documentary+ Enters a Crowded Streaming Market Targeting Fans of Nonfiction

by | February 8, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“A lot of people would be surprised, extraordinary documentary films that were Sundance hits a few years ago are homeless,” XTR CEO Bryn Mooser says

Nonfiction films and docuseries are having a moment. Netflix’s documentary series “Tiger King” was streamed last year for 15.6 billion minutes of viewing, Nielsen projected, making it the fourth most-watched original series of the year and beating out even a juggernaut like Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.” (Sorry, Baby Yoda.)

So Bryn Mooser, CEO of the nonfiction studio XTR, senses an opportunity for Documentary+ — another new streaming service on the market (and yet another one with a plus sign at the end).

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

