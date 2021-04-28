‘The Tomorrow War’ Teaser: Chris Pratt Time Travels to Fight Aliens (Video)

In “The Tomorrow War,” Chris Pratt plays a humble family man and high school teacher who is recruited by a group of time travelers to go 30 years into the future to 2051 and help mankind defeat a deadly alien species

That’s the set up for director Chris McKay’s action sci-fi, which unlike “The Terminator” films doesn’t send the invading force to the past but sends the heroes to the fight itself in the future. Pratt in the film teams with a scientist played by Yvonne Strahovski and his own estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons, to rewrite the fate of the planet and make a better world for his family.

McKay is the director of both “Lego Batman” movies, and alongside Pratt in “The Tomorrow War” he’s assembled a cast that includes Strahovski, Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. Zach Dean wrote the screenplay.

Amazon Studios is releasing “The Tomorrow War,” and the film is a Skydance production that’s produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner.

Amazon will debut the film on July 2. Check out the first trailer for “The Tomorrow War” here and above.