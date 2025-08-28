‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Sets 4 Sunday Night Episodes Following NFL Games

“The Tonight Show” is once again tiptoeing into weekend territory when it returns from summer break this year. The NBC late night series has set four Sunday night episodes for the rest of 2025, to air following some major NFL match-ups.

It’s not the first time the show has done so; back in 2019, “The Tonight Show” set five episodes following “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts. Last year, though, it only aired one Sunday night episode.

“Teaming up with NBC Sports for these Sunday night episodes is always a highlight for us,” showrunner Chris Miller said in a statement. “We’ve always loved leaning into sports and are excited to be a part of ‘Sunday Night Football’ again this season.”

The first Sunday night for “The Tonight Show” is slated for Sept. 21, after the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Giants. The episode will feature Matthew McConaughey, Eric Church and more to be announced.

Fallon will also have special episodes on Oct. 26, following the Packers-Steelers game; Nov. 16, after the Lions-Eagles game; and Dec. 7, following the Texans-Chiefs game. Guests and musical performances are still to be announced.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”will also air a regularly scheduled episode following the season-opening NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 4, where defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be broadcast on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The move brings the show back up to five episodes for the weeks with Sunday night plans, after the series was cut back to four nights a week last year. Like the other late night shows available, it currently airs re-runs on Friday nights.

Host Jimmy Fallon extended his contract to host the show last year, and will stay on through 2028.