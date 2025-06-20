Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump for Taking 2 Weeks for Iran Response: ‘All Good, No Rush’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon is totally, completely, 100% OK with President Trump taking two weeks to decide if the U.S. will attack Iran.

“All good, no rush, just take your time,” Fallon sarcastically said on Thursday night while hosting “The Tonight Show.” “If Trump thinks about this decision for two weeks, it’ll beat his previous thinking record by two weeks.”

Last week, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting the country’s military and nuclear facilities. This attack came as Iran and the U.S. were in the middle of negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran has already retaliated to the attack, launching a series of missiles at Israeli military centers and cities. It’s still unclear what involvement the U.S. will have in this escalating war.

On Thursday, Fallon had several more jokes about the escalation between the two countries. “Summer is here, and the heat is already brutal. Today on my way into work I was sweating like Ted Cruz being asked about Iran,” Fallon said. “The first day of summer is also the longest day of the year, although just about every day since the inauguration has felt like the longest day of the year.”

The NBC host also joked that he’s a “little concerned” about America’s potential involvement in the conflict.

“When the press first asked Trump how he’ll stop the fighting, he thought they meant the WNBA,” Fallon said, referencing the Tuesday night skirmish between Caitlin Clark, Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey and Sophie Cunningham that led to a full-blown brawl. Watch the full opening monologue above.