‘Tonight Show’ Writers’ Room Shake-Up: Mason Steinberg Exits as AD Miles Returns

Miles previously served as head writer on Jimmy Fallon’s late night programming from 2009–2017

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon attends the FYC Event For NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is making some changes to its writers’ room.

Head writer Mason Steinberg is stepping down from the role, which he’s held since 2022, while former head writer A.D. Miles will return to the post, TheWrap has learned.

Miles previously served as head writer on Jimmy Fallon’s late night programming between “Late Night” and “The Tonight Show” on NBC from 2009–2017. The move comes after Chris Miller became “The Tonight Show” showrunner in 2022. He replaced Jamie Granet-Bederman at the time.

In his tenure working with the former “Saturday Night Live” star-turned-late night host, Miles became known in part for his work in front of the camera, appearing in popular “Ew!” sketches as Fallon’s stepfather Gary alongside A-list guests like Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone. Other acting credits outside of his late night tenure include “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later,” “Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie” and voicing the character Matty on Netflix’s “Hoops.”

Steinberg joined “The Tonight Show” as head writer after writing for a wide range of awards shows, from the Oscars to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Other credits include “Chelsea” with Chelsea Handler, “Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris” and “The Misery Index” with Jameela Jamil.

The head writer shake-up came just three weeks after “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returned to regular programming after a months-long hiatus due to the writers’ strike. News of Steinberg’s exit also dropped six weeks after an explosive Rolling Stone expose reported on the talk show’s allegedly “toxic” work culture. NBC said at the time that “as in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.”

Deadline first reported the news.

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

