Jimmy Fallon has apologized to staffers at “The Tonight Show” after Rolling Stone published an explosive report Thursday accusing the late-night host of fostering a toxic work environment.

In Fallon’s mea culpa, which according to Variety came over a Zoom call, he said he was sorry if he embarrassed the staffers and that he felt bad.

“I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game,” Fallon said on the call, which was first reported to Deadline. “There are things I’ve done in the past that are embarrassing but I never mistreated anybody.”

Fallon, whose show has been on hiatus since the onset of the WGA strike in early May, was also accused in the article of throwing “hissy fists,” writing “passive aggressive” notes on staffers’ work and being drunk during rehearsals, among other allegations (similar accusations surfaced in 2015.) As a result of the strained workplace, Rolling Stone reported that staffers who spoke to the outlet would use guest dressing rooms as “crying rooms” while three employees shared they experienced suicidal ideation.

“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people,” the host continued. “I just wanted to… say I miss you guys.”

TheWrap has reached out to representatives for NBC and Fallon for comment on the apology.

After publication of the Rolling Stone report, a spokesperson for NBC told TheWrap in a statement the network is “incredibly proud of ‘The Tonight Show’” and that “providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.”

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate,” the NBC statement read. “As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

Controversy surrounding Fallon follows TV personality’s continued financial support for his staffers amid the ongoing work stoppage prompted by the historic Hollywood double strike. Most recently, Fallon teamed up with fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver for a podcast benefitting out-of-work staffers, titled “Strike Force Five.”