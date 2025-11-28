Jimmy Fallon Calls for an End to ‘6-7’ Gen Alpha Trend: ‘Let’s Get Over It’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon dedicated this year’s Thanksgiving monologue to breaking down what he was grateful for, and the end of one of the internet’s most popular — and most confusing — trends topped the list.

“I’m thankful for all of you here with me tonight,” Fallon said on Thursday’s holiday episode of the “The Tonight Show.” “And mostly I’m thankful that we’re near the end of hearing six-seven. I am so thankful. Let’s get over it.”

“What a special night this is. I’m here wearing a suit while the rest of the country isn’t wearing pants. I think it’s interesting,” Fallon joked. Of course, the late night host couldn’t be thankful until he poked a little fun at the joys of dealing with family members during the holidays.

“It’s that special day when your uncle pulls up in a Cybertruck with his new girlfriend, and the rest of the family is like, ‘It’s gonna be a long dinner,’” the NBC host said. “Right now, there’s two types of family members you’re dealing with, the relatives who won’t leave, and the cousins who went for a walk after dinner and never came back.”

He continued: “Of course, every year there’s always that one relative that makes you try their new recipe. And out loud you’re like, ‘This stuffing is delicious.’ And in your head you’re like, ‘Is this Stove Top or memory foam? Is someone missing a neck pillow. What’s happening?’”

Despite all the ribbing, Fallon went on to list what he was thankful for and wrote out his thank you notes for the year.

“Thank you, casseroles, for proving that if you mix enough ingredients together, nobody can tell you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said.

“Thank you, Thanksgiving, for posing the same question we encounter every election season. Which political party will dominate the house?” he quipped.



“Thank you gravy boats for being snobby coffee mugs,” he said. “Thank you, can of cranberry sauce for being the only food I have to burp like a baby.”



And finally, “Thank you, Thanksgiving flights getting canceled, or as turkeys put it, ‘Well well, well, now who can’t fly?’”

You can watch the full “The Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.