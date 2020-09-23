Go Pro Today

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ New Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Will Give His Life for the Revolution (Video)

Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama hits Netflix on October 16

| September 23, 2020 @ 8:08 AM

After an explosive teaser trailer during Sunday Night Football in which Aaron Sorkin declared “the whole world is watching,” Netflix has released a more sentimental and fuller look at the drama of “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” one in which Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman explains what he’s willing to give to keep the revolution going.

“How much is this worth to you, what’s your price,” a reporter asks Hoffman in the trailer. “To call off the revolution? My life,” he replies.

Press also got their first look at “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Tuesday, as the film figures to be a big Oscar player for Netflix. You would hope so after it boasts a cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall and C.J. Wilson alongside Baron Cohen.

Also Read: 'The Whole World is Watching' in First Teaser for Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Video)

This new trailer though gives a deeper look at the impassioned, Sorkin-patented speeches of Redmayne explaining why he needs to come to Chicago to protest and what the Vietnam War means to them, as well as the circus of a courtroom and the discrimination led by a judge played by Frank Langella.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is based on a true story of a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard and sparked a riot and trial that transfixed the nation. The organizers of the protest–including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale–were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Sorkin both wrote and directed “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and it’s produced by Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson.

Netflix will actually give “The Trial of the Chicago 7” a theatrical run, but it will debut on Netflix on October 16. Watch the new trailer above.

