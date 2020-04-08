‘The Trip to Greece’ Trailer: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon Put Up With Each Other for 1 Last Ride (Video)

IFC Films is releasing the fourth installment in the franchise on VOD and digital on May 22

| April 8, 2020 @ 9:42 AM

It’s been 10 years since Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon kicked off “The Trip” franchise, and with the fourth and final film “The Trip to Greece,” they’ve grown older and fonder, even as they still can’t always stand one another.

“You can be exhausting,” Coogan says to Brydon in the first trailer for “The Trip to Greece” that dropped Wednesday. “Good god, you should meet you!”

While the serialized version of “The Trip to Greece” already aired in the U.K., American audiences are eagerly awaiting the film edit, which IFC Films will release on digital and VOD on May 22. This first look shows Coogan and Brydon making light of their age even as they continue to try to travel around Europe like fashionable young tastemakers.

Also Read: 'The Trip to Greece' Director Michael Winterbottom Says Why Latest Series 'Felt Final'

“I look better as I get older. Lots of women say that,” Coogan says in the trailer. “That’s what I’m saying. You look better older. You were unpalatable as a young man,” Brydon jokes back in response. We later see Coogan attempt to dive into the ocean to impress some young women.

“The Trip to Greece” is more of the same we’ve come to expect from Michael Winterbottom’s films: impressions, singing in the car, glorious European sightseeing and exquisite food. But this time around they’re retracing the steps of the Greek hero Odysseus, who took 10 years to get back to Ithaca, exactly the time Coogan, Brydon and Winterbottom have been doing this film franchise.

On the way, they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life. And in this film, you’ll see them visit the Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala and at the Peloponnese.

Watch the first trailer for “The Trip to Greece” above.

