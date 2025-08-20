‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts | Photos

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox while Sharon Horgan plays Knox’s mother, Edda Mellas

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox in "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" (Disney/Andrea Miconi)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” plunges viewers into the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in Italy and the subsequent murder trial that changed Amanda Knox’s life forever.

While Knox serves as an executive producer on the Hulu limited series, “Tell Me Lies” star Grace Van Patten plays Knox on the small screen — a role that was initially set for Margaret Qualley, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli and Giuseppe De Domenico also star in “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” in roles central to Knox’s life and case.

Grace Van Patten (“Tell Me Lies”) stars as Amanda Knox, who was accused and prosecuted for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy.

Francesco Acquaroli (“Dogman”) plays Knox’s prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini, whom she attempts to meet with years after the case’s resolution.

Giuseppe De Domenico (“ZeroZeroZero”) plays Raffaele Sollecito, Knox’s boyfriend at the time of Kercher’s murder who is also wrongfully convicted of murder alongside Knox. Knox and Sollecito had only been dating for about a week by the time of the murder.

Sharon Horgan plays Amanda Knox’s mother, Edda Mellas, who travels to Italy in the wake of her daughter’s arrest.

John Hoogenakker plays Amanda Knox’s dad and Edda Mellas’ ex-husband, Curt Knox, who also heads to Italy in his best effort to help his daughter.

