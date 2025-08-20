‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts | Photos

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” plunges viewers into the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in Italy and the subsequent murder trial that changed Amanda Knox’s life forever.

While Knox serves as an executive producer on the Hulu limited series, “Tell Me Lies” star Grace Van Patten plays Knox on the small screen — a role that was initially set for Margaret Qualley, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli and Giuseppe De Domenico also star in “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” in roles central to Knox’s life and case.