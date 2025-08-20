‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” dives into the murder trial that rocked Amanda Knox’s life from the time that her roommate, Meredith Kercher, was murdered in 2007 in Italy up through present day.

The show, which is executive produced by Knox alongside Monica Lewinsky, features “Tell Me Lies” star Grace Van Patten as Knox, who navigates the Italian legal system alongside her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito (Giuseppe De Domenico) and the years of injustice that follow.

When does “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” come out?

The new series premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 20 on Hulu.

What time is “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” on Hulu?

The first two episodes will drop at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 20, meaning that viewers on the West Coast can watch Tuesday night at 9 p.m. PT.

Here’s the release schedule for “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox”

Episode 1: “Amanda” – Aug. 20 American college student, Amanda Knox, embarks on her study abroad trip in Italy. The morning before Amanda is supposed to leave on a romantic excursion with her new Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, things take a sinister turn.

Episode 2: “Ci vediamo più tardi” (“See you later”) – Aug. 20 Under mounting pressure, the police try to break Amanda and Raffaele while Edda races to reunite with her daughter.

Episode 3: “The Guardian of Perugia” – Aug. 27

Episode 4: “All You Need Is Love” – Sept. 3

Episode 5: “Mr. Nobody” – Sept. 10

Episode 6: “Colpevole”– Sept. 17

Episode 7: “U were there”– Sept. 24

Episode 8: “Libertá” – Oct. 1

Will “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” have a Season 2?

The show is billed as a limited series, so it’s unlikely there would be a second season.

What is “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” about?

The limited series dives into how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free, per the official logline.

Who is in “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” cast?

Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda Knox, while Sharon Horgan stars as Amanda’s mom, Edda Mellas, John Hoogenakker plays Amanda’s dad, Curt Knox. Francesco Acquaroli plays Amanda’s former prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini, Giuseppe De Domenico plays Amanda’s boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and Roberta Mattei plays Monica Napoleoni, the head of the homicide division in Perugia.

Watch the trailer: