Netflix shared the opening scene of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 ahead of the premiere on Friday, revealing what the siblings will be up against post-time jump. Turns out, there’s another apocalypse on the horizon. Go figure.

The clip shows Number Five (Aiden Gallagher) arriving in 1963 Dallas, Texas, which is apparently the front lines of a war with the Soviet Union. Luckily the U.S. has the Umbrella Academy is fighting on its side, with Klaus (Robert Sheehan) summoning angry ghost soldiers and Vanya (Ellen Page) blowing up missiles with her mind and a truly gruesome new evolution of Allison’s (Emmy Raver-Lampman) ability. Unluckily for the U.S., the Soviet Union has nukes.

Season 2 picks up following the time jump at the end of Season 1 with the siblings arriving in the 1960s to find yet another doomsday awaiting them. Per Netflix’s description of the season, “Now ​the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. B​ut seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Also Read: 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Trailer: The Hargreeves Are Stuck in Different Pasts and Have to Get Back to the Same Future (Video)

“The Umbrella Academy” stars Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Sheehan, Gallagher, Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min and Colm Feore.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name, created and written by Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. “The Umbrella Academy” is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Way and Bá.