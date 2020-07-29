‘The Umbrella Academy': It’s the Apocalypse All Over Again in Season 2 Sneak Peek (Video)

10-episode second season premieres Friday, July 31

| July 29, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Netflix shared the opening scene of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 ahead of the premiere on Friday, revealing what the siblings will be up against post-time jump. Turns out, there’s another apocalypse on the horizon. Go figure.

The clip shows Number Five (Aiden Gallagher) arriving in 1963 Dallas, Texas, which is apparently the front lines of a war with the Soviet Union. Luckily the U.S. has the Umbrella Academy is fighting on its side, with Klaus (Robert Sheehan) summoning angry ghost soldiers and Vanya (Ellen Page) blowing up missiles with her mind and a truly gruesome new evolution of Allison’s (Emmy Raver-Lampman) ability. Unluckily for the U.S., the Soviet Union has nukes.

Season 2 picks up following the time jump at the end of Season 1 with the siblings arriving in the 1960s to find yet another doomsday awaiting them. Per Netflix’s description of the season, “Now ​the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. B​ut seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Also Read: 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Trailer: The Hargreeves Are Stuck in Different Pasts and Have to Get Back to the Same Future (Video)

“The Umbrella Academy” stars Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Sheehan, Gallagher, Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min and Colm Feore.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name, created and written by Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. “The Umbrella Academy” is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Way and Bá.

10 TV Shows Based on Podcasts Ranked, From 'Homecoming' to '2 Dope Girls' (Photos)

  • tv shows based on podcasts homecoming 2 dope queens dirty john
  • up and vanished payne lindsey Oxygen
  • Alex Inc ABC
  • neil degrasse tyson National Geographic
  • Dirty John USA
  • Lore Amazon Amazon Prime
  • Limetown Facebook
  • ricky gervais show HBO
  • comedy bang bang IFC
  • julia roberts homecoming Amazon Prime
  • 2 Dope Queens HBO
1 of 11

A growing number of TV shows have been inspired by audio hits

"Homecoming" is back and "Dirty John" will be returning for its second season on June 2. Here are other TV shows based on successful podcasts, with their Metacritic ranking (as of May 24, 2020).

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS