What Time Does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Drop on Netflix?

It’s the last dance for “The Umbrella Academy.” Netflix’s fan-favorite superhero series closes the books on the Hargreeves and their many apocalypses when the final season debuts on Thursday. Season 4 is shorter than usual, and one that fans will probably want to binge-watch in a hurry to avoid spoilers for the always twisty-turny, timey-wimey comic book adaptation — especially how it all ends.

So, if you’re wondering what time the new season drops on Netflix, how many episodes to expect and when, here’s a handy guide to everything you need to know to watch “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4.

The final season of “The Umbrella Academy” will be released on Thursday, Aug. 8, on Netflix.

What time will “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 drop on Netflix?

Like most Netflix properties, the series will be available on the streamer at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Thursday.

How many episodes are in the final season?

“The Umbrella Academy” will come to a close with a short season — Season 4 is just six episodes. All three of the previous seasons clocked in at 10 episodes.

All six episodes debut at the same time on Aug. 8, so you can marathon the final season in one go.

See the episode titles and loglines for all six Season 4 episodes, below:

Episode 1: “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want”

Who doesn’t love a good birthday party?

Episode 2: “Jean and Gene”

They both wear the pants in the relationship.

Episode 3: “The Squid and the Girl”

Two paths cross, one squid enters.

Episode 4: “The Cleanse”

There’s not enough sage in the universe, apparently.

Episode 5: “Six Years, Five Months and Two Days”

The Hargreeves siblings find themselves doing the impossible: teaming up with their father.

Episode 6: “End of the Beginning”

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger … right?

What is Season 4 about?

After they subverted and survived yet another apocalyptic event at the end of Season 3, the Hargreeves siblings return for one last adventure in a reset timeline where they’re left powerless and struggling to acclimate. Here’s Netflix’s full synopsis:

“The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.”

Watch the trailer