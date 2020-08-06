‘The Undoing’ Gets New October Premiere Date at HBO – Watch the Teaser (Video)

Nicole Kidman limited series was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

| August 6, 2020 @ 10:25 AM

HBO has set a new October premiere date for the limited series “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The series, which was originally scheduled to debut back in May, was pushed back to fall when the coronavirus pandemic upended TV production timelines earlier this year. It is now set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 25. Watch a new teaser above.

A six-part limited series, “The Undoing” stars Kidman and Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. According to HBO, “Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

Also Read: 'The Undoing' Trailer: Watch Nicole Kidman Come Undone (Video)

Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Noah Jupe, Sofie Gråbøl, and Donald Sutherland also star in the series.

“The Night Manager” and “Bird Box” director Susanne Bier directed all six parts of the series, with Kelley serving as executive producer and showrunner. Kidman and Per Saari also executive produce through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

