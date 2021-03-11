Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its horror film “The Unholy,” in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays a journalist investigating a supernatural case involving the divine.

In “The Unholy,” a hearing-impaired woman claims she was visited by the Virgin Mary who made her able to hear, speak and heal the sick. The phenomenon draws people from near and far, but soon, Morgan’s character realizes that there’s something more sinister is at play.

The film is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos, who also write and directed the film that is based on James Herbert’s best-selling book “Shrine.” Andrea Ajemian and Romel Adam are executive producing.

Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown with Diogo Morgado and Cary Elwes also star.

“The Unholy” will be released on Easter weekend.

Watch the trailer above.