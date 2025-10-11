Lestat Goes Full Diva, Fights With Louis and Disses Armand in 3-Minute ‘The Vampire Lestat’ First Look Footage

It’s Lestat’s show now, and you’d better get ready for a whole new vibe, because it’s going to “feel like Lestat just hijacked the show,” as showrunner Rolin Jones puts it. Indeed, AMC debuted an extended first look at “Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat” during NYCC on Friday, and it’s every bit as tantalizing and twisted as you’d expect from the iconic vampire.

“The Vampire Lestat” picks up where “Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 left off, with a twist — this time, it’s Lestat’s turn to tell the story through his own flamboyant, poetic perspective.

Adapting from Anne Rice’s novel of the same name from her seminal “Vampire Chronicles” series, the series promises to bring all of Lestat’s fury and fabulosity to the screen and the new trailer offers glimpses at various chapters in that sweeping saga, from a glimpse at Jennifer Elhe as Lestat’s mother, Gabrielle, to the aftermath of Daniel Molloy publishing “Interview With the Vampire.”

And, of course, plenty of Lestat going full diva, on and off the stage. The footage features a whole lot of quick cuts with plenty of new and familiar faces, as well as teases of some much-anticipated scenes from the book, so have your pause button ready.

The new footage also offers a couple of more extended sequences. First, a catch-up between Louis and Daniel Molloy that gives a taste of both how the characters and the world at large responded to the revelations in “Interview With the Vampire.” And then, a delightful bit of bickering between Louis and Lestat. And who should they be fighting about? Armand, naturally.

In addition to the footage debut, AMC also broke out some big casting news at NYCC, including “The Woman King” star Sheila Atim as Akasha, the ancient vampire queen previously played by Aaliyah in the 2002 film adaptation of “Queen of the Damned.” The series also adds “Schitt’s Creek” star Noah Reid as Larry, Ryan Kattner as Salamander, Seamus Patterson as Alex and Sarah Swire as TC.

“The Vampire Lestat” premieres on AMC in 2026.