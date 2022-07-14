The women of “The View” won’t be believing anyone who says that abortion won’t be criminalized thanks to the reversal of Roe v. Wade anytime soon.

During Thursday’s episode, the hosts got into the problems that are cropping up nationwide as states continue to try and figure out what’s legal and what isn’t following the reversal of the precedent that secured a woman’s right to choose what’s best for her own body. The women expressed their outrage over states that penalize the people who help women get an abortion, by providing travel, lodging or any other means of assistance, arguing that the inevitable next step will be criminally charging women who have one.

Guest host Juju Chang noted that she’s spoken to anti-abortion activists who say that won’t happen — that the focus will remain only on doctors and people who help women in need — but at that, Whoopi Goldberg got blunt.

“We don’t believe you,” she said plainly. “We don’t believe you.”

Digging deeper into specifics, the panel lamented how some lawmakers are working to find ways to ban abortion seekers from traveling across state lines to obtain services somewhere legally. Both Sunny Hostin and guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who are openly anti-abortion, argued that such an action would be outright unconstitutional.

“There is nothing less conservative to me than the idea that a state would bar interstate travel, to another state, to get services that you want,” Farah Griffin said. “This is what drives me crazy about the current Republican party, is it’s not in step with what the actual conservative values are, which is that decision that you could make for yourself.”

Eventually, the conversation came back to Whoopi, who said that — especially if travel bans start to come into play — women simply won’t be giving up their true reasons for traveling anywhere ever, out of fear.

“Again, I always thought that the conservatives and Republicans always thought, you know, we have to do this but we don’t want you in our business. So, OK, get out of my uterus,” she said. “Get me to my doctor because regardless of what’s happening in my body, you don’t know. You don’t know. And so you don’t know who’s going to get an abortion, because we’re not telling you!”