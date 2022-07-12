The women of “The View” had no kind words for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday, mocking his most recent outlandish claims, about pollution.

This week, a video went viral of Walker at a campaign speech on Saturday. In it, he hypothesizes that China is responsible for the climate crisis and is contaminating the United States. “When China gets our good air, their bad air got to move,” Walker said, and claimed that that “bad air” then “moves over to our good air space.”

At that, Whoopi Golberg had to just sit in stunned silence for a moment over his logic. But Ana Navarro was ready to go with a quick snipe, saying “I don’t know where his good brain cells moved to.”

When Whoopi finally composed herself, she simply directed the topic to guest host Ginger Zee, asking if she could “please, please take it,” given her many years of experience in meteorology. Zee noted that she was pretty sure Walker was attempting to refer specifically to pollutants, as he spoke pretty broadly. But, if that’s the case, Zee was ready to debunk his claims.

“Pollutants — and I just got back from cancer alley — they can travel far, but most of the time, the concentrations that are gonna cause issues stay within a quarter to a couple of miles,” she explained.

That said, if Walker was attempting to refer to greenhouses gases, Zee admitted that he wasn’t totally off base about the logistics of those emissions traveling. He just didn’t account for how much the U.S. emits on its own.

“What I think he was not meaning to say, but is correct about air moving from China to the U.S., are greenhouse emissions. Which, by the way, we are not clean,” she said. “The United States holds the legacy load. We are the ones that have polluted the most over time.”

When she finished, host Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying that regardless of whether Walker meant pollutants or greenhouse gases, he wouldn’t have been able to create a coherent talking point.

“He can’t explain this like that, and I don’t think he certainly understood it the way you understand it,” Hostin said. “And I’m just very afraid that people even voted for him in the first place to become the Republican candidate. And I mean, I’m not a doctor or anything, but maybe too many hits while playing football or something like that?”

Before the segment ended, Navarro made sure to highlight more of the “crazy gibberish that comes out of his mouth,” laying out a laundry list of previous false claims Walker has made.

“He lied about graduating from college, when he didn’t. He claimed he worked in law enforcement, when he didn’t,” Navarro said. “He claimed he owned the largest minority-owned chicken business, when he didn’t. And then there’s all these children out there, he’s been preaching to Black fathers for years about not having contact with children, about having children out of wedlock, and it turns out there’s children that he’s not had much contact with too. It looks like between him, Nick Cannon and Elon Musk, they’re gonna populate space!”

To finish, Navarro added that she thinks it’s pretty unlikely that Walker is simply just mistaken when he says these things.

“There’s a difference between ignorance and gaffes, right?” she said. “There’s a difference between ignorance, and lies, and hypocrisy and I think Herschel Walker needs to be very careful with what he believes.”