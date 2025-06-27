‘The View’ Calls Out ‘Massive Rise’ in Abortions and Maternal Mortality Rate Since Overturning of Roe v. Wade | Video

When the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — which protected women’s rights to have an abortion — was handed down, the hosts of “The View” warned that the move would only increase the number of unsafe abortions, as well as the mortality rate. On Friday morning, the ABC hosts brought the stats to prove that that is exactly what’s happened.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women marked the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision by pointing out that another “devastating blow” hit women’s reproductive rights this week. This time, the court ruled that South Carolina can continue their efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, which could set a precedent for other states to do the same.

“I cannot believe that the Supreme Court, once again, has chipped away at fundamental rights,” host Sunny Hostin said.

Meanwhile, host Sara Haines came with receipts, reminding viewers that when Roe v. Wade was overturned, she warned that the decision would only result in more deaths.

“There’s a massive rise in the number of abortions, but mothers in states that banned abortion are twice as likely to die,” Haines recited. “And if you’re a Black mother, you’re three times as likely to die. Maternal mortality rate rose 56% in Texas. Texas was 155%, and maternal mortality fell 20% in supportive states. The message here is, if you are arguing for life, look at those stats and then tell me what you think.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Hostin was also just disgusted that, once again, the president has broken a campaign promise.

“I think one of President Trump’s promises was that he would not enact a federal abortion ban, and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” she said. “But he’s doing it through shadow litigation and shadow courts and things like this, and it’s just a devastating blow, I think, not just to a woman’s right to choose, but a woman’s right to choose reproductive health care.”

