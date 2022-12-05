‘The View’ Hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro Clash Discussing ‘Toxic Femininity': ‘I Can’t Really Get a Word in Without You Attacking Me’

Things got a bit tense on “The View” on Monday, as hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro exchanged a few barbed comments about their work environments.

The conversation came late in Hot Topics, as the women discussed if the idea of “toxic femininity” is real, and something they’ve experienced in life. And for the most part, the hosts noted that they had, particularly in a work environment, but they all agreed that women should be supporting each other professionally.

“I think that women have made a ton of progress, but we can also be each other’s worst enemies. It’s still the case,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “And I hate to say it; some of the worst bosses I’ve had have been women, and sometimes colleagues in the workplace who were women. And I always think of the Madeline Albright quote….”

The host didn’t actually get out the quote she was thinking of though, as Ana Navarro cut her off, sniping that “That’s what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway.” The comment was a reference to Farah Griffin’s time in working in the Trump White House, something that the hosts of “The View” have repeatedly criticized and grilled her on.

At that, guest host Juju Chang audibly responded along with the audience, prompting Farah Griffin to respond in kind.

“Well I can’t really get a word in without you attacking me,” she fired back. “So I wouldn’t say this is a totally different — this isn’t like a totally different environment of women supporting each other.”

As she responded, Navarro once again cut in, saying “Well I haven’t attacked you in two weeks.” Farah Griffin continued on though, and the discussion moved along. The exchange wasn’t addressed anywhere else in the show, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg didn’t cut in to send the show to break unexpectedly, as has been necessary in the past.