‘The View': Whoopi and Alyssa Milano Clash on Whether Twitter Is Worth Saving: ‘Not Meant to Be Any Better Than What We’re Seeing’

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Milano found themselves on different sides of the Twitter argument on Tuesday morning, as the latter actress and activist admitted that, despite her hatred of Elon Musk, she’ll be staying on the platform.

While appearing on “The View,” Milano went into detail on why she has returned her Tesla in protest of Musk — explaining that, with her involvement in the MeToo movement, the accusations of sexual harassment against him were too much to ignore — but continues to stay on Twitter. When asked point blank if she’d be staying on the social platform, Milano responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah, because we can’t cede that territory,” she said. “It’s like a turf war now. That’s how I look at it.”

At that, Whoopi disagreed, interjecting before Milano could continue and arguing that, after Musk’s takeover of the company, it’s reached the point of no return.

“Nah. Not that. That one you don’t — there’s other ones you can come and grab, leave that to them,” Whoopi said. “‘Cause that’s what that is meant to be now. It’s not meant to be any better than what we’re seeing.”

Milano fired back though, arguing that if people leave, it’s more like they’re giving up the fight altogether.

“But if we’re not representing our side of the political discourse, aren’t we just saying, ‘You know what, you can have Twitter?'” she retorted. Behar chimed in agreeing, saying that it’s like “you’re handing it over.”

Whoopi remained steadfast though, reinforcing why she herself chose to leave Twitter a few weeks ago.

“Some things you have to walk away from until you can get the control you need of it. Right now, there’s no way to get this control,” she said. “And so, find the ones that you can get and fix, and then come back and run that over. But do your self a favor. Do yourself a favor.”