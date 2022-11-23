‘The View': Whoopi Scolds Joy Behar for Loudly Popping a Tic-Tac During Opening Remarks About Virginia Shooting

Whoopi Goldberg paused midsentence during her opening remarks on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” in which she was addressing the latest mass shooting in America, committed Tuesday night in Chesapeake, Virginia. Why? Because she was distracted by co-host Joy Behar loudly popping a Tic-Tac.

To kick off the show, Whoopi noted that they were actively monitoring the situation in Virginia, in which a Walmart employee opened fire on his colleagues, killing six people and injuring four others before he turned the gun on himself. The hosts were solemn, with Whoopi lamenting that it was “a terrible way” to have to start the show, and encouraging audiences to truly embrace the purpose of Thanksgiving.

“Please don’t forget those who are not going to be so fortunate, and really try to be thankful, because tomorrow’s never promised,” Whoopi said. “And this is, you know, it’s the Thanksgiving show and we want to be up and rolling with it, but it is very hard to start these shows sometimes because of the things we sometimes — what are you eating?”

The sudden tangent came as a pop could be heard over a mic, followed by a surprisingly loud crunching, which visibly startled Whoopi.

Looking embarrassed, Joy Behar admitted that she was eating a Tic-Tac, reassuring her co-workers that she hadn’t actually started eating the Thanksgiving feast laid out at their table.

When Behar marveled at the fact that Whoopi caught her, saying she had “super sonic hearing,” the entire table corrected her.

“No! That was — they heard it over there!” Whoopi said, pointing off into the audience. Meanwhile, both Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed it was “very loud.” Only Sunny Hostin didn’t hear the crunch, prompting Whoopi to joke that she only hears what she wants to hear.

From there, the women recovered — with Behar’s apologies for being louder than anticipated — and jumped into their planned Hot Topics (which did, ironically, include asking what the rudest behaviors at a Thanksgiving table are).