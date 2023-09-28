‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Openly Annoyed at Being Played Off Mid-Sentence: ‘I Had a Lot More to Say’

The sudden music caused the ABC host to stop short, frustratedly throw her arms up, and look over to the crew

The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn’t overly pleased on “The View” on Thursday, as she started getting played off to commercial mid-sentence. But when her co-hosts encouraged her to finish the thought, she simply stopped altogether, saying she still “had a lot more to say.”

The moment came as the women were discussing Wednesday night’s second GOP debate, which they largely agreed was “a dumpster fire.” Farah Griffin argued that the whole exercise “felt like people all vying for second place,” but added that she thought Nikki Haley made some real, good points.

Her co-hosts disagreed on Haley though, saying that she — like most of the candidates on stage — didn’t provide any real substance on policies or plans. Farah Griffin steadfastly defended Haley though, but not as completely as she’d have liked.

“You can disagree, but she offered substance,” Farah Griffin said. “She had statistics, the biggest issue I hear –”

At that, the bumper music that signals it’s time for a commercial break started, causing Farah Griffin to stop short, and frustratedly throw her arms up and look over to the crew.

When Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg told her to finish her sentence, Farah Griffin simply sighed and said “never mind.”

“It’s fine. I had a lot more to say, but it’s fine,” she said. At that, Whoopi and Joy both reminded her that it’s only an hour-long show, and sometimes it’s just not possible to fit everything in.

Farah Griffin did not respond to that, and indeed, the show went to break.

