‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Asks Sunny Hostin to Dumb Down Trump’s Fraud Verdict: Explain It Like ‘Eric Trump Can Understand It’ (Video)

The ABC hosts joked that Eric Trump would understand it regardless, because the verdict affects him too

Donald Trump was found liable for fraud by a New York judge on Tuesday, but come Wednesday morning, “The View” host Joy Behar was struggling to understand what that meant. So, she asked co-host and former prosecutor Sunny Hostin to explain it to her — but, you know, simply, like “Eric Trump can understand it.”

To sum up, the judge ruled that Trump lied about his assets and over-exaggerated his net worth on official paperwork, which in turn helped him make deals to grow his real estate empire and more. But, Sunny Hostin was getting into the weeds a bit more, explaining specifics to her colleagues and the audience, prompting Behar to ask her to dumb it down.

“So, wait a minute. Wait, hold on,” Behar interjected. “Explain it so that I understand it, and that Eric Trump can understand it.”

The joke earned a big laugh from the audience, and as Hostin continued, she joked that she was sure Eric Trump would understand the next portion, because it affects him directly.

“It’s not only [Donald Trump’s] businesses, and I think Eric Trump is going to understand this because it’s Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s businesses,” she explained. “So when you take a business certificate away from a New York business, you can’t run a business anymore.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz

