Donald Trump was found liable for fraud by a New York judge on Tuesday, but come Wednesday morning, “The View” host Joy Behar was struggling to understand what that meant. So, she asked co-host and former prosecutor Sunny Hostin to explain it to her — but, you know, simply, like “Eric Trump can understand it.”

To sum up, the judge ruled that Trump lied about his assets and over-exaggerated his net worth on official paperwork, which in turn helped him make deals to grow his real estate empire and more. But, Sunny Hostin was getting into the weeds a bit more, explaining specifics to her colleagues and the audience, prompting Behar to ask her to dumb it down.

“So, wait a minute. Wait, hold on,” Behar interjected. “Explain it so that I understand it, and that Eric Trump can understand it.”

The joke earned a big laugh from the audience, and as Hostin continued, she joked that she was sure Eric Trump would understand the next portion, because it affects him directly.

“It’s not only [Donald Trump’s] businesses, and I think Eric Trump is going to understand this because it’s Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s businesses,” she explained. “So when you take a business certificate away from a New York business, you can’t run a business anymore.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.